YouTuber Vijay P. Nair, who allegedly uploaded indecent videos about the woman on social media, was attacked by some women. The Kerala Police has registered a case against four women who attacked YouTuber. The four women who have been beaten up include Bhagyalakshmi, a famous Malayalam dubbing artist. Apart from them, social activists Diya Sana and Srilakshmi Arkal have also been arrested. A case has been registered against all in non-bailable sections.The women had reached Vijay P Nair’s office on Saturday and had their mouths soothed as they uploaded indecent videos. After the incident, Nair said that he was right to be beaten up. He refused to register a case in this case. The women ‘beat’ him up and took out his laptop, mobile phone and computer hard drive and handed it over to the police. The women had filed a complaint against Nair.

‘Prison will go to jail’

Inspector A Baiju of Thanapur police station said that Sana did live streaming of the incident on social media on Saturday evening in which women were seen attacking Nair. On the registration of the case, Bhagyalakshmi told reporters that in this case I will go to jail with pride.

Disgraceful comments made on women

Bhagyalakshmi said that Nair had made indecent remarks against women. We had filed a police complaint but nothing happened. In his video, Nair made derogatory remarks about several women including Bhagyalakshmi, Trupti Desai, Rehana Fatima.