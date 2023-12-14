Kerakoll, the maxi investigation and the dossier: “If I can't have what I want, then I destroy it”

A huge investigation overwhelms a ceramic giant, the Kerakoll. For now there is only a notice of the end of the investigation which hypothesizes, for various reasons, the crimes of: corruption, criminal association aimed at unauthorized access, abusive exercise of the detective profession. Among the suspects – we read in Il Corriere della Sera – two investigators legendary: the sixty-year-olds Riccardo Ravera, retired carabiniere, and Pinuccio Calvi, also in the force. Generalities that perhaps mean little to most. But their battle names — “Archer” and “Viking” respectively — are ones that remain in the memory. Both were part of the “Crimor” team, the one that, under the orders of “Ultimo”, on 15 January 1993 arrested Totò Riina. Having said that their role remains to be clarified, Ravera and Calvi are at the center of the investigation which, coordinated by the Turin Prosecutor's Office, is landing between Sassuolo and Modena where hundreds of people work for Kerakoll. There are 28 suspectsincluding Emilia and Fabio Sghedoniowners of the multinational mortar and adhesive company based in Sassuolo, 480 million euros in annual turnover and sponsor of Modena Calcio.

But Andrea is also under investigation Remotti, already CEO of Kerakoll itself until November 2022. But what do the Sghedoni brothers have to do with it? They would have turned – continues Il Corriere – to the former carabiniere – who would have illegally carried out his role as a private investigator — to secretly record company meetings in a room used by Kerakoll itself. In the background, there was the hypothesis of a family feud, due to his presence at the top of the company. Remotti will be the one to record a sentence that Gianluca Sghedoni (not under investigation), Romano's third son, said to him: “If I can't have what I want, then I destroy it“. On other occasions, however, meetings would have been organized with women “capable of creating embarrassing situations”, and then obtaining informationat the cost of 30 thousand euros per month. A sort of escort. For the defense, only professionals from investigative agencies.

