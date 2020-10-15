Chinese President Xi Jinping has been in constant conflict with other neighboring countries, including India, for the past few months. While China is having a border dispute with India in Ladakh, the Dragon’s disputes from Nepal and Taiwan are not hidden from anyone. But in the midst of all this, Jinping is engaged in making himself chairman of the Communist Party of China (CPC). The Communist Party’s Central Committee is expected to approve the new regulation later this month, whereby President Jinping will set the agenda for the meeting of the party’s top panels.

People familiar with the matter said that this power seemed to give a huge impetus to President Xi Jinping, which would make him equal to the Chinese Communist Party’s founding father, Maotse Tung. Mao is the only leader in the history of the party who was nominated as chairman. The Chinese watcher in New Delhi said, “It appears that Jinping has decided to increase his strength further”.

If this happens, then President Jinping will be the leader of the CPC for the first time in the last 45 years. At the same time, like Mao, Jinping already holds the commander-in-chief of the PLA (Chinese Army) and paramount leader of the Middle Kingdom. In October 2017, Jinping became the only other leader after Mao, who held the same ideology of the party while in office. At the same time, this year, he also opened Xi Jinping Research Center for Diplomatic Thought.

President Xi had been working on the ground for years to consolidate his control over China’s politics and the armed forces. According to an analysis in 2016, Jinping at PLA gave rapid promotions to his close and loyal people so that the PLA’s dedication Be on their side, not the party. Earlier this month, Xi Jinping continued to target Vice President Wang Qishan and put his close aide Dong-hong under the scanner.

According to articles published in the Chinese government’s media, Dong had been working closely with Vice President Wang since 1990. Dong Hong was Wang’s second close aide on October 2 after he was sentenced to 18 years in prison for his high school friend and former party member Ren Xiciang. Ren, a former chairman of the real state group Huayuan, was convicted of illegal profits of 112 million yuan ($ 16.5 million). At the same time, he had called Xi Jinping as ‘Joker’ in the month of March.