Courtios' injury was a hard blow for Real Madrid, you don't have to be a genius to understand what the goalkeeper represents within the White House, if he figures he has been key in the number of titles, the last one, the Champions League that They have beaten Liverpool, where, who is for many the best goalkeeper in the world, had a dream match with key saves that only a goalkeeper of his lineage can make.
Once his withdrawal for the rest of the season was confirmed, Madrid made the decision to move for the signing of a replacement due to Ancelotti's lack of confidence in Lunin and the chosen one was Kepa, who signed on loan for one year and whose performance has gone from more to less, since the Spanish Meya started the season with outstanding saves and in the last few games he has made serious and costly mistakes for the merengue cause.
According to information from Sport, Kepa and his entourage are worried about his future. The source states that the goalkeeper does not want to return to Chelsea, since his relationship with the board and fans is not good at all. That being the case, he knows that he must improve his performance. radically so that the merengue team considers the option of signing him in the summer, an alternative that three months ago was on the table and that now leaves many doubts, since the Iberian's latest appearances call into question his level of reliability.
