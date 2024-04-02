According to Fabrizio Romano, Kepa Arrizabalaga will not continue at Real Madrid when the 2023/24 season ends. The Spanish club will not renew the loan so the goalkeeper will have to return to Chelsea, the owner of his transfer.
Let us remember that after Courtois' injury, Carlo Ancelotti decided on Lunin to occupy the merengue goal, further relegating Kepa, who this season barely played 17 games, between LaLiga, Champions League and the Spanish Super Cup.
