Kepa Arrizabalaga will have to wait to make his debut as a Real Madrid goalkeeper. Carlo Ancelotti confirmed at a press conference that Andriy Lunin will return to the post this Saturday at the Power Horse Stadium, where his team will try to endorse the good feelings he left last week on his visit to San Mamés. «Kepa is adapting very well. It is the first week of work with his colleagues. He has shown a lot of quality, but as he is adapting tomorrow we will continue with Lunin and we will see in the next games,” said the Italian coach when asked if he would hand over all the stripes to the Spanish international just five days after his arrival in Chamartín as a replacement for the injured Courtois.

There is no doubt that the man from Ondárroa lands in command in the square and his debut in the Real Madrid shirt will foreseeably take place next Friday, on the occasion of the trip that the whites will make to Vigo to face Celta. Ancelotti is more than satisfied with the first impressions that the Basque goalkeeper has left him and it does not occur to him to rotate his goalkeepers in the League and the Champions League, as he did in his first spell when he gave Diego López the key in the tournament regularity and Iker Casillas in the highest continental competition. «Kepa already has a very high level. He is young, but he has a lot of experience at the international level and Lunin lacks a bit in this sense”, the man from Reggiolo cut short, who, despite everything, tried to boost the Ukrainian’s morale: “They are both going to have minutes”.

Real Madrid will set foot in the Power Horse Stadium a year after signing a long-suffering 1-2 win there, with which the then defending champion raised the curtain on a League that inevitably went awry after the World Cup in Qatar. Ramazani put the Indáli team ahead shortly after the game began, but goals from Lucas Vázquez and David Alaba in the second half prevented the squad led by Rubi at the time from giving the bell their return to the First Division. Now, under the aegis of Vicente Moreno, the Andalusians will face a new litmus test with the aim of adding their first points of the course, after being defeated on the first day against Rayo by 0-2. «It is a team that has a good organization and did not deserve to lose against Rayo. It will be an entertaining game because it is not a team that locks itself in the back. We want to repeat the game in Bilbao, where we were good, “reviewed Carletto.

Ancelotti seconded Guardiola



In addition to Courtois and Militao, who underwent surgery this Thursday after both breaking their left knee cruciate in a week that severely hit Real Madrid’s waterline and will miss practically the entire season, Ancelotti has Mendy’s casualties, Ceballos and Arda Güler to face Almería, and the doubt of Camavinga. The French midfielder did not train this Friday with his teammates due to an overload, although he will travel to Almería and could appear in the eleven if his evolution in the next few hours is satisfactory.

Related News



“He got a bit upset after yesterday’s training session and today we haven’t taken any risks. Tomorrow we will evaluate it. He is in the call and if the overload disappears tomorrow he will play, “reported the coach, who supported Pep Guardiola’s complaints about the saturated schedule that has suffered such a high bill in the form of injuries since the very beginning of the course. «How can you not agree with what Guardiola said! They try to improve the quality of the show by putting on more matches. To improve the quality you have to remove a little quantity. The problem is that the trainers and the players do not paint anything. They see that football doesn’t seem to be as entertaining as it should be and they want to invest more to earn more money. You have to remove quantity to improve quality. The most affected are the players who suffer the most injuries and cannot contribute to the level of quality what they have. When it will change, I don’t know,” lamented Ancelotti, who, despite everything, attributed what happened with Courtois and Militao to “bad luck.”

On the local side, the main attractions could be Luis Maximiano and Ibrahima Koné, two signings fresh out of the oven in an intense summer by the sports management of Almería with up to eight reinforcements that should raise the bar for a squad that saved the category on the horn last season. The Portuguese, a former Granada player who lands on loan from Lazio, aims to start under the sticks, while the Malian striker, from Lorient, could have his first minutes coming off the bench, leaving Luis Suárez as the spearhead . The curiosity will put the presence with the Almería of Sergio Arribas, jewel of The Factory that already left samples of his class against Rayo.

-Probable alignments:



Almería: Maximiano, Pozo, Édgar, Chumi, Akieme, Ramazani, Baba, Robertone, Lázaro, Luis Suárez and Embarba.

Real Madrid: Lunin, Carvajal, Rüdiger, Alaba, Fran García, Tchouaméni, Valverde, Kroos, Bellingham, Rodrygo and Vinicius.

Referee: Sánchez Martínez (Murcian Committee).

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Stadium: Power Horse Stadium.

TV: Dazn.