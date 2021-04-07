Last summer Chelsea decided to reinforce themselves by fishing in troubled rivers thanks to damaged accounts but with more muscle than those of all their European rivals. As of this July, the blues need to balance the balance and the English press is already airing their transfer list, which includes Kepa Arrizabalaga.

The Basque, for which they invested 80 million euros, has never managed to fit in in London. For Tuchel, he is not ahead of Mendy and Chelsea value an exit as the best option. A sale at this time could be a complicated operation and, according to Daily Mirror, they are looking for an assignment with a purchase option to see if it appreciates. They know that the balance of the operation will give them negative, but they will try to reduce losses to the maximum.

Those who are still on staff

Among the players that are still in the squad and that Chelsea are considering leaving there are several: Emerson Palmieri, Tammy Abraham, Rudiger, and Jorginho. This is the situation of each one.

The Italian-Brazilian full-back ends his contract in 2022 and has a good line-up in Italy. According to the English press, Inter and Naples have been interested in its price although they want to reduce the 17 million pounds that Chelsea have asked at first. He is seen behind Marcos Alonso and Chilwell.

Rudiger and Jorginho enter as two players to make money for even though Tuchel like them. The latest problem with Kepa in training complicates the German’s future, in addition to Chelsea’s search for a new center-back. Next year his role could be a substitute and they are considering a sale. For the Italian midfielder London is no longer the best destination and he is planning a return to Italy. Chelsea will only sell if the right offer comes in.

Abraham, for his part, is in doubt. Giroud will leave and it remains to be seen that Tuchel lets the English out even though he doesn’t count for much either. The forward has a good poster in England and Chelsea are considering selling if a convincing offer appears.

Yielded willing to leave

Its extensive loan policy will also help you get good money. Tomori will be one of the best transfers of the summer. Milan is convinced that they love the center-back and will pay the £ 25 million purchase option.

They will also look to sell Ross Barkley, whose assignment to Villa is not proving too fruitful, to Loftus-Cheek and Batshuayi.