In an unexpected turn of events, Kepa Arrizabalaga, the Real Madrid goalkeeper, suffered an injury during the warm-up before the match against Sporting Braga. This setback has triggered a series of uncertainties about his participation in the next crucial matches for the team.
What injury does Kepa Arrizabalaga have?
Real Madrid, through an official statement, has shed light on the nature of Kepa Arrizabalaga’s injury. According to the medical report, “after tests carried out by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with an injury to the adductor longus muscle of the right thigh. Progress is pending.” This diagnosis leaves the Spanish goalkeeper in a period of uncertainty regarding his return to action. It has been estimated that the duration of the Basque footballer’s injury will be between two and three weeks.
What games will Kepa miss due to the injury?
The absence of Kepa Arrizabalaga in the Real Madrid goal will be notable in several crucial matches. He will be notably absent from the La Liga clash against Valencia on November 11 and Cádiz on November 26. Furthermore, he will not participate in the Champions League duel against Napoli on November 29. The hope is that he can return to the pitch against Granada on December 2, but his absence poses challenges for Carlo Ancelotti’s side.
At the moment, with Thibaut Courtois also recovering, Real Madrid is facing a complicated situation in goal. Kepa’s quality and experience will be missed, especially in high caliber matches. The uncertainty about how long he will be out and the evolution of his injury will keep Real Madrid fans in suspense, who hope to see their star goalkeeper back in action as soon as possible.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Competition
|
Valencia
|
November 11th
|
The league
|
Cadiz
|
November 26
|
The league
|
Naples
|
November 29th
|
UCL
