Indicated. Kepa Arrizabalaga (3-10-1994), the boy from Ondarroa, in the ‘muga’ that separates Bizkaia of Gipuzkoa, live uncomfortable days in England. The tabloids crucified him for his grave mistake against the Liverpool, which meant 0-2 of Mané. They could have done it with Werner for missing a goal sung in the first half; or with Christensen, by an expulsion that conditioned the party. But the Press has to choose a protagonist and this was Kepa, who despite his youth already carries some traumatic experience in his career in his backpack.

Change. Kepa left his relationship with Bay, the agency that was about to close its transfer to Real Madrid until he ran into the veto of Urrutia and, above all, of Zidane, and that then took him to Chelsea. Now, Kepa is represented by the company Arturo Canales (AC Talent). Very close to his father, a very authoritative voice in the player’s career, Kepa has wanted to return to Spain, if possible, two years ago. “Your problem is not Chelsea, it is England”, some sources cite. The change of representation responded, among other issues, to that desire to return to The league. Kepa wanted to occupy one of the best four or five goals in the country, but for the moment that had not been possible. That itself has generated some frustration.

Character. Although he left, in the Athletic they still see Kepa as a simple guy. There are, however, those who assure that the last years have changed a character that has “enlarged”. Others simply highlight their “independent” personality. Kepa is in a complicated situation, not a limit. Much better than it was a few months ago and more stable than people think. Mentally, but also physically. In the last call of the Selection, He was the best of the three goalkeepers in training according to various voices, even if the chosen one was later From Gea. Than Luis Enrique Calling him up this week would be a reinforcement for the goalkeeper, who at 26 is still considered in a good position to overcome a two-year frustration.

Assignment. Although, publicly and privately, Lampard had transmitted positive ‘inputs’ during the week, Kepa was a substitute yesterday against him West Bromwich Albion, a whole message. The situation will force him to move fast. The transfer rumors during the week have already come true and offers, obviously, will not be lacking. Your priority matches your frustration. He wants to return to LaLiga.