The first deployment of police officers from Kenya arrived in Haiti this week as part of the United Nations-led peacekeeping mission on the island. The extra officers will support local police against gang violence. The operation has been criticized for a history of abuses against local people in previous UN actions.

Kenya is currently facing a series of violent protests over the passage of the Finance Bill 2024, which seeks to increase state revenues with new taxes. Protesters set fire to Parliament in Nairobi on Tuesday.

