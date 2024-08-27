Between March and May, heavy rains and devastating floods caused the Nairobi and Athi rivers in Kenya to overflow their banks, killing and injuring hundreds of people and displacing thousands. One of those affected was Margaret Njoki, 67, in Nairobi. “We were suddenly evacuated because of the threat of flooding,” she recalls. She was given compensation of 10,000 Kenyan shillings (71 euros) by the authorities. announced She has used her own government aid to start a small basket-making business, but the physical limitations of her age make it difficult for her to make a living.

Since the heavy rains began in March, the country has left more than 306,000 people homeless (or 61,300 households), more than 293,000 displaced and at least 315 dead, the National Disaster Operations Centre (NDOC) reported in mid-June. Some 350,000 Kenyan students had seen their learning interrupted due to damage to schools and infrastructure.

In Nairobi, although some victims have received the small government grant of 71 euros, most of those surveyed say they have not received the money and accuse the authorities of favouritism, corruption and nepotism in the disbursement of the funds. Those affected by the disastrous floods continue to live in precarious conditions, many of them homeless and struggling to survive.

One of them is Agnes Wayua, a 48-year-old mother of two. Although she received the 71 euros, she laments: “The money was a drop in the ocean. We lost everything, clothes, furniture. Now I depend on the kindness of donors and friends to get by.” Sabina Adikinyi, a 37-year-old mother of four, is also going through an ordeal. She had to flee with her family to her neighbours to get out of the floods. “I struggle to put food on the table for my children, and finding a place to live has been equally difficult. I cannot afford to pay the rent for even the smallest house.”

Another problem is for those who did not see their possessions washed away but ended up losing their homes when the government tried to remove illegal settlements near the rivers, under the pretext of evacuating areas that could be in danger. Ian Mwaura, 23, and his mother were suddenly forced to leave their home. She arranged alternative accommodation through the authorities, but he was forced to seek shelter with a friend. “They demolished our house and never compensated us,” he laments. Many of the victims of these demolitions say they still rely on charity and NGOs for clothes, mattresses, blankets, food, nappies and sanitary items.

Survivors of the Mai Mahiu disaster, which claimed more than 60 lives, are still mired in poverty and living under the threat of eviction. This town, 60 kilometres north-west of Nairobi, saw the flooding of the Kijabi River swallow up homes and leave a path of destruction. A government resettlement scheme, worth more than 2.4 million euros for about 100 families, collapsed after President William Ruto scrapped a controversial Finance Bill in June, which sparked strong social protests and led to the dismissal of his entire cabinet. Local leaders believe that compensating victims will remain an impossible task without the allocated funds.

Desperate, affected families are calling for urgent humanitarian aid. Maureen Njeri, one of the survivors, says she has already been evicted from her home for non-payment. “We were told that we would be resettled three months ago, but they never did and we continue to suffer every day,” she says. Julius Mungai, also a victim, accuses the government of ignoring their plight. “Many of us were small traders; all our assets have disappeared and we face eviction for non-payment of rent.”

A drastic weather change

Kenya has been hit by a drastic change in its weather patterns. A prolonged drought in 2022 — the worst in four decades, caused by five consecutive failed rainy seasons — affected more than 4.5 million people in need of urgent food aid, according to the platform. Relief Web. The country then faced an abrupt transition to heavy rainfall, which led to widespread flooding between March and May this year.

According to the Norwegian Refugee Council’s Internal Displacement Monitoring Centre (iDMC), a total of 2.4 million Kenyans were internally displaced between 2008 and 2023 as a result of 81 disasters, the most destructive of which were floods and droughts.

This year’s flooding was triggered by very heavy and continuous rains between March and May, says Richard Muita, a climatologist at Kenya’s Ministry of Environment. “This was exacerbated by the rainy season enhanced by the phenomenon.” The Childfrom October to December of last year, together with a phenomenon known as the Indian Ocean Dipole (which alters wind, temperature and rainfall patterns in East Africa), which left the ground saturated. By the time the rains came in March, April and May, the soil was already in a condition to cause significant runoff,” explains Muita.

Kenya’s geographical location near the equator also makes it vulnerable to such weather events, the climatologist adds, as a warmer atmosphere retains more moisture, leading to heavier rainfall. “In short, the floods were caused by an intricate link between increased rainfall, soil saturation by The Child earlier and the impact of warmer waters in the Indian Ocean on precipitation patterns,” he concludes.

The Kenyan government has set a target of planting 15 billion trees by 2032 to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, halt deforestation and restore 5.1 million hectares of deforested and degraded landscapes in the face of the threat of climate change.

