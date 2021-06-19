AFP Agency

Mexico city / 06.19.2021 14:08:23

The Olympic 3,000-meter champion obstacles, Conseslus Kipruto, Y the world champion of 1,500 meters, Timothy Cheruiyot, failed to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics in the selections Kenyan of this Saturday.

Kipruto, which is also double world champion, saw his preparation seriously conditioned after being accused of sexual assault by a 15-year-old girl and his state of form was a great unknown. He left after just two laps of the track in the final, which was won by Leonard Bett (20 years old).

Cheruiyot it was the other big disappointment of the Kenyan qualifiers. Since 2018 he was the best 1,500 meter world runner, but this time he could barely be fourth in a race won by Charles Simotwo.

Both stars stay therefore outside the Kenyan delegation that will move to the Tokyo Games (July 23-August 8).

In female category, the world champion of 5 thousand meters, Hellen Obiri, won the 10,000 meters two days after obtaining a second qualifying place for Tokyo in your favorite distance. In the Japanese capital will therefore aspire to a double 5 thousand and 10 thousand meters.

GFR.

.