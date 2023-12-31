Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 12/31/2023 – 11:22

Kenyan athletes dominated the podium of the 98th edition of the São Silvestre International Race, held this Sunday morning (31) through the streets of the city of São Paulo. The 15-kilometer route started and ended at Avenida Paulista.

In the women's category, the victory went to Catherine Reline Amanang Ole. She won the competition for the second time. In the men's category, Kenyan Timothy Kiplagat secured first place.

With the victory of 21-year-old Catherine, Kenya increased its hegemony in the women's category. The African country has ranked highest on the podium in the last seven editions of the category.

The athlete did not start the race with an advantage, but took the lead shortly after Avenida Pacaembu. Also Kenyan Sheila Chelangat and Ethiopian Wude Ayalew Yimer, who came in second place in 2022, closed the podium.

The best Brazilian ranked was Felismina Vedohali, who came in sixth place. Fellow Brazilian Kleidiane Barbosa came in seventh.

Catherine completed the race in 49min54s, while Sheila Chelangat did it in 51min35s and Wude Ayalew Yimer in 51min46s. Brazilian Felismina Vedohali completed the race in 55min12s.

In the men's category, Emmanuel Bor and Reuben Longoshiwa completed the podium alongside Kiplagat. The best Brazilian classified was Johnatas de Oliveira, who was in sixth place.

The start started off disputed, but the Kenyans soon took control of the race. Timothy Kiplagat completed the race in 44min52s and Emmanuel Bor did it in 45min28s. Reuben Longoshiwa completed the podium with a time of 45min44s. Brazilian Johnatas de Oliveira completed the race in 46min33s.