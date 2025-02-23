Kenya and Spain send in the palmarés of the Zurich Marathon of Sevilleemblematic career that is played this Sunday (from 8.30 am) and is being rubbedweight with the best in the world at the time level thanks to its flat circuit, the flattest in Europe, a highway without tolls of only 33 curves, with wide avenues and the best possible conditions to sign large brands. So that the best fondistas in the world look and so that others, eager to make the leap, throw down the elite door taking advantage of the fact that the Zurich Marathon of Sevilleof which ABC of Seville is an official sponsor, it has always been land of opportunities.

In the male category, the domain of the Victorias Palmarés is Keniata with a total of 16 wins and 15 different winners. Only one has repeated from the victory of Nicholas Kioko In 1998 to that of TUWEI Dickson Kipsang in the 2018 edition. which was the last, by the way, with the goal located in the Cartuja stadium. Since 2019 the entire circuit was reorganized and both the exit and the goal were located on the Paseo de las Delicias. The second Kenyan victory was achieved by John Mutai (1999) and between 2002 and 2008 they always won athletes of that flag: William Musyoki, Uonesmus Mutisya, Nelson Kipron LeboNoah Kiplagat Serem, Christoph Kipkoech Rutto, Chebii Sylvester Kiypego and Kiptoo Bungei Samsom won, in this order, in the Hispanic layout.

Between 2013 and 2018 there was another serial of Kenyan triumphs without continuity solution: Solomon Busendich, Cosmas Kiplimo Lagat, Lawewnce Cherono, Kiplimo Lagat again, Titus Ekiru And the aforementioned Kipsang were its protagonists, all reaching glory in Seville. Spanish athletes are the seconds with the greatest number of victories in the Hispanic marathon, with eleven wins in the global and nine different winners. The only one who has repeated has been Vicente Antón, and in triplicate: he won in 1986, 1987 and 1993. Francisco Medina He was the first winner of the Seville Marathon and the rest of Laureado Spaniards are Luis Adsuara (1990), Miguel Ríos (1992), José Apalaza (1994), Diego García (1995), Jorge Juan Sempere (1996), Agustín Molina (1997 ) and José Ramón Rey (2001), who then set the Sevillian plusmarca at 2:10:49. The other conquerors of the Zurich Marathon of Seville have arrived from Ethiopia, with six winners, and Morocco, Tanzania, Brazil, the missing Czechoslovakia and Russia, with one each.

The record of Tina María Ramos

He Fan of nationalities winning is greater in Female categoryalthough in this case the Spanish marathon governs with thirteen victories and nine different winners. The plusmarca by number of triumphs, up to four, is held by the Pacense Tina María Ramos, which also revalidated its victories twice. He won in 2002 and 2003 and, later, in 2006 and 2007. The Cantabrian Paula González Berodia followed her steps with a double win in 2016 and 2017.









Kaouto Boulid also won in 2018, with record in addition (2:25:35), but although now he competes under Spanish flag then he did it as a representative of Morocco. Carmen Mingorance (1986), María Luisa Irízar (1987), Consuelo Alonso (1989), Marina Prat (1990), Ana Isabel Alonso (1994), María Luisa Muñoz (1996) and Beatriz Ros (2003) are the other national marathon conquered Seville. The other eleven countries that have contributed winners to the Hispanic Marathon, which this Sunday has celebrated its 40th edition, are Ethiopia (six), Russia (four), Portugal (four), the United States (three), Kenya (two), United Kingdom (two) and Sweden, Ireland, Morocco, Belgium and Uganda, with a representative. There are two other women, along with the Spanish aforementioned, who have repeated victory in Seville: the American Wendy Harris (1985 and 1988) and the Russian Anfisa Kosatcheva, which won in 1997 and 1998.