His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Group, honored the winner of the “Aster Guardian Global Nursing” award, specializing in the field of nursing, as part of a large celebration held on this occasion, yesterday, at the Atlantis Hotel in Dubai, to celebrate the exceptional contributions For nursing staff from all over the world, the honor comes as an affirmation of Dubai’s position as a major center for celebrating innovators in various fields and specialties from all over the world.

During the ceremony, His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum presented the grand prize to the first-place winner, Anna Duba from Kenya, worth $250,000, out of 10 nurses who were nominated for the award finals.

The winner is the first female graduate in her village and the only one who got the opportunity to be educated in her family, in appreciation of her efforts in community service, as she made many great contributions through which she succeeded in improving the quality of healthy life in her community. In addition, financial incentives were awarded to the rest of the finalists. the prize.

The ceremony was attended by the Director-General of the Dubai Health Authority, Awad Saghir Al Ketbi, the Director of the Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences, the Executive Director of the Dubai Academic Health Corporation, Dr. Amer Ahmed Sharif, and the founder, Chairman and Managing Director of the Aster DM Healthcare Group, Dr. Azad. Mobin, and a number of health leaders and officials.

The “Aster Guardian Global Nurses” award celebrates excellence in the healthcare sector, and honors the unsung soldiers of the nursing staff for their essential role in providing excellent healthcare despite the challenges imposed by the “Covid-19” pandemic during the last period, and the award is presented to more than 24,000 Nurses from 184 countries, and the award aims to highlight the contributions and sacrifices of nursing staff and their exemplary professional commitment in conjunction with International Nursing Day, which falls on May 12 of each year.

Anna Duba expressed her overwhelming happiness with this win, stressing that receiving this honor motivates her to do more, work and persevere to provide high-level services to patients, expressing her gratitude and thanks for the unlimited support provided by the Aster DM Group to health care workers.

Dr. Azad Mobin congratulated Anna Duba for receiving this well-deserved honor within the Aster Guardian Global Nursing Award, which was launched to support and motivate nursing staff, who are the mainstay of the healthcare sector and play a pivotal role in patient care, making many sacrifices in order to perform the duties and tasks entrusted to them. them.

He added: “We seek to expand the scope of the award by receiving more nominations and initiatives from around the world during the upcoming sessions, because of the positive impact of the award in supporting workers in this noble profession and highlighting the inspiring human experiences of young generations wishing to complete their careers in the field of nursing and care. health.”

The award received entries by region, including Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, the United States of America, Canada, South America, Australia, and others.

All applications have undergone a rigorous, multi-stage review by an independent jury comprising of well-known international personalities, experts and professionals in the healthcare delivery sector.

