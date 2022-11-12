The Integrity Unit said in a statement “Kenneth Kiprop Ringo, 26, has been suspended for five years effective May 13, 2022 for the presence/use of the prohibited substance methasterone,” noting an increase in doping cases in Kenya.

Ringo won the 10km race in Lille, France, in April 2022, as well as the Copenhagen Half Marathon in September 2021.

In October, two Kenyan runners, 2021 Boston Marathon winner Diana Chimtai Kibeuki, and Betty Wilson Limbos, were suspended for anti-doping law violations.

The two runners were accused of tampering with evidence and obstructing the proceedings, especially due to the use of false documents, after it was proven that they had taken the substance triamcinolone in 2021, which was allowed at the time under certain conditions, before it was completely banned since last January.

More than 20 Kenyan athletes have been suspended since the beginning of the year. Kenya has been placed in Category 1 on the Watch List by the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) and the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) since 2016.