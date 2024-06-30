Kenyan President William Ruto has proposed forming a multi-sectoral group to facilitate dialogue with the country’s youth, after weeks of protests sparked by a bill to increase taxes.

The proposed 100-member national forum will include candidates from student leaders, civil society, religious organizations, professional bodies, businesses, academia, the National Assembly leadership and the Board of Governors, the Nation reported on Sunday, citing Felix Koski, the head of the public service.

Last week, public anger forced President Ruto’s government to withdraw the $2.3 billion tax bill, after two weeks of nationwide protests, organized primarily by young Kenyans in their twenties and thirties.

Protest organizers intend to participate in more demonstrations until the fourth of next July.