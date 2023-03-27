Kenyan police on Monday fired tear gas and a water cannon at anti-government protests and soaring food prices.
Reuters correspondents said that the clashes erupted as Odinga’s convoy passed through a neighborhood in the capital, Nairobi.
Hundreds of supporters gathered around the procession in the Kawangwer district, chanting, “Ruto must go,” referring to President William Ruto.
Odinga, who lost to Ruto in elections last August, is seeking to turn frustration over hyperinflation into a permanent movement against the president. He vowed to go ahead with protests every Monday and Thursday despite the police ban on demonstrations.
