The Kenyan Kelvin Kiptum broke the marathon world record this Sunday in Chicago (USA), with 2h00m35s, which is half a minute less than the world record until today, which was held by Eliud Kipchoge since September last year in Berlin (then the Kenyan achieved 2h01m09s). After crossing the finish line, Kiptum said he was “very happy” for having achieved the world record on a course that, he said, he knew was “very flat.” Last April, in the London marathon (United Kingdom), one of the six most important in the world along with the Chicago marathon, Kiptum was only 16 seconds away from beating Kipchoge. Today, in the United States, he has surpassed it, with less than a year left until the Paris Olympic Games. It was only the third time in his life that he had participated in a marathon. In today’s, by the way, Kipchoge was not there.

The men’s record comes just two weeks after Ethiopian Tigist Assefa destroyed the women’s marathon world record in Berlin, with 2h11m53s. The athlete improved by more than two minutes (two minutes and 11 seconds) the previous record, which was held by the Kenyan Brigid Kosgei since the 2019 Chicago Marathon (2h14m04s), at the beginning of this new era marked by the revolutionary shoes with carbon plate and magic foams. In fact, just a few hours after this woman broke the marathon world record, Adidas, her sponsor, spread a resounding advertisement on social networks, lasting only 14 seconds, in which gigantic sneakers were seen, the white sneakers. with the three black bands used by Assefa, tied to the Berlin television tower, the Berliner Fernsehturmwhile a helicopter hovered like a dragonfly around them.

