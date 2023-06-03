Almost 50 years after Soviet athlete Tatiana Kazankina became the first woman under four minutes in the 1,500m (3m 56s in 1976), Kenyan Faith Kipyegon has run the distance at the Florence Diamond League event in 4m 49.11s, and has broken the 3m 50s barrier, a limit that seemed impossible to overcome and that Kipyegon herself had been chasing for years.

Women’s athletics already touched it 30 years ago, in 1993, when the Chinese Junxia Qu, star of the controversial group of exploited athletes known as Ma Junren’s Army, the authoritarian trainer who loved the whip and contempt, and drank turtle blood, left the world record in 3m 50.46s. In 2015, when African women athletes already reached the same preponderance as men, and eliminated athletes from the East from the lists of the bottom and midfielders, the Ethiopian Genzebe Dibaba was about to fall below 3m 50s, but stayed in 3m 50.07s, the mark that Kipyegon, 29, double Olympic champion (Rio and Tokyo) and double world champion (2017 and 2022), has definitively erased. “I knew she was very well prepared,” said Kipyegon, who, like marathon world record holder Eliud Kipchoge, trains in Kaptagat under Patrick Sang. “I feel able to run faster. The season has just begun.” The one in Florence was only the athlete’s second 1,500m in 2023.

Helped by the colored led lights that set the pace, the two hares, the North Americans Feldmeier and Hurta-Klecker, were perfect metronomes, 62s each 400m lap, and progressively accelerating –2m 4s over the 800m; 2m 34s, for a thousand—they took Kipyegon, chased by the Scottish Laura Muir, until almost the last lap, in which the Kenyan already overtook all the colored lights, useless pursuers, and, with a last 400m in 58, 81s, she could with the mark before which she herself had already collided in Monaco last summer, when she stayed at 3m 50.37s, the second best mark in history. “The record is in my heart and in my mind,” said Kipyegon, mother of five-year-old Alyn. “I hope this is the perfect year for me.” Curiously, being Kenya the country in the world with the most athletes and the highest level of middle distance in the last 40 years, it is the first time in history that a Kenyan athlete, man or woman, breaks the world record in the queen distance.

The women’s 1,500m is the third track and field world record to fall in just over two weeks, after the 35-kilometre march by María Pérez from Granada and the 23.56 meters that the North American reached in the shot put Ryan Crouser.

The other great moment of the night in Florence also came in a long-distance event, the 5,000m, in which 13 of the 16 athletes who finished fell below 13m, the barrier of excellence in distance, and ahead of all , the Murcian of Mula Mo Katir, who changed to 300m to close the last 400m in 54.65s, and beat the Ethiopian Yomif Kejelcha by nothing who tried to overtake him on lane two in the last agonizing corner. His time, 12m 52.09s, is the best world record of the year, a great omen for the Spaniard before the World Cup in Budapest in August. All the greats of the distance were in Florence behind Katir except perhaps the greatest of the moment, the Norwegian Jakob Ingebrigtsen.

