Kenya|Nearly 40 people have been killed in clashes between security forces and demonstrators.

of Kenya police have fired tear gas at anti-government protesters in the country’s capital, Nairobi. There have been demonstrations in other cities as well.

Activists have continued to incite the president of Kenya William Rutoa against, even though he withdrew a controversial tax hike bill last week.

Two the largely peaceful protests that began a week ago turned violent a week ago when lawmakers passed the bill and police fired shots into the crowd.

According to a Kenyan state-funded human rights organization, 39 people have been killed and more than 300 people have been injured in clashes between security forces and protesters.

The worst violence took place in Nairobi last Tuesday, when the country’s army and police clashed with protesters after they stormed the parliament building. A representative of the Nairobi hospital said at the time that two hundred people were being treated at the hospital, some of whom had injuries from bullets.

Mainly the demonstrations led by young people and students were fueled by the high cost of living in the country. Although Kenya is one of the most dynamic economies in East Africa, a third of the country’s 52 million people live in poverty.

After Ruto canceled the controversial bill, the protests have turned into demands for the president’s resignation and anger towards the violence used by the police. It is the most serious crisis of President Ruto’s term in the country, which has been considered stable compared to its restive neighboring regions.