Mogadishu (Union)

Yesterday, Kenyan security forces foiled an attack by the terrorist movement Al-Shabaab in Alango, in the Garissa area of ​​the North Eastern Province.

Kenyan intelligence services received information about Al-Shabaab’s preparation to launch an attack and were able to foil its plan, killing two of the movement’s members while others fled.

Among the weapons seized from Al-Shabaab fighters were two AK47 rifles, as well as seven magazines, explosives and various other materials.

The Kenyan government has encouraged its citizens to share information with security agencies about people suspected of planning the attack.

In the context, at least one civilian was killed and another was injured as a result of a landmine explosion in the city of “El Tir” in the Galgadud region of Galmudug State in central Somalia.

Local residents said the victim was taken to the city’s main hospital but died.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the explosion, but Somali officials accused the terrorist group Al-Shabaab of involvement in the attack.