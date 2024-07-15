Kenya | The man confessed to having killed 42 women

Kenya|According to the current information, the murders were committed between 2022 and 2024.

of Kenya the police said on Monday that they had arrested one person on suspicion of killing several women. The women’s bodies were found mutilated in a landfill in Nairobi.

By Monday morning, the police had found nine bodies, all of them women.

The male suspect has confessed to killing 42 women and disposing of the bodies in a landfill. BBC Africa the suspect is 33 years old. According to the suspect’s confession, his own wife is among those killed, writes a Kenyan Nation– news media.

According to current information, the murders were committed between 2022 and 2024, the most recent last Thursday.

Local According to the police, a machete, mobile phones, IDs, SIM cards and gloves have been found in the suspect’s home, Nation reports. Empty sacks were also found in the home, which are similar to the sacks found with the bodies, according to Nation.

Autopsies are scheduled for Monday.

The incident has shocked Kenyans. At the weekend, tensions arose at the crime scene when the police dispersed a group of enraged residents with tear gas.

Correction 15.7. at 8:18 p.m. Of the bodies found, all were women. Earlier in the story, citing AFP information, it was said that eight of the bodies were women.