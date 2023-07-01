The death toll after an accident in a market in Kenya has risen to 49, and the injured to 35, authorities confirmed Saturday.

Transport Minister Kipchumba Morkumen inspected the accident site, about 200 kilometers northwest of the Kenyan capital, Nairobi, on Saturday morning. “Unfortunately, 49 people are missing and confirmed dead,” the minister told reporters. He added that at least 35 people were receiving treatment in various hospitals for their injuries, after a truck hit market stalls at the Lundiani junction on Friday evening.

The number may rise, according to the E-Plus ambulance service, as some people are believed to be still under the rubble, after relief efforts were hampered by heavy rains. Serious traffic accidents are common in Africa. At least 24 people were killed in Zambia just a month ago when a bus collided with a lorry.