The water is higher than ever, entire villages in the countries bordering Lake Victoria have been flooded. Kenya blames Uganda.

NAIROBI / BERLIN taz | The dispute over water between the neighboring countries Kenya and Uganda is escalating. Kenyan lawyers filed a lawsuit against Uganda this year at the East African Court of Justice, based in Arusha, Tanzania. The reason: Lake Victoria, which both countries and Tanzania border, has been rising steadily since the beginning of the year. In the meantime it has reached a record high of 13.4 meters above the normal level.

Since April, entire villages in the three neighboring countries of Uganda, Kenya and Tanzania have been flooded, some of them completely destroyed. Industrial plants, ports and the ships lying in them were damaged. Over 200,000 people have lost their homes.

The Kenyan plaintiffs blame the Ugandan government for this. You have failed to control the drainage of the water from the lake, and thus violated international treaties. Jackson Twinomujuni from Uganda’s Ministry of Water and Environment confirmed to the taz that the lawsuit had been received and that Uganda’s public prosecutor’s office would now deal with fending it off.

Lake Victoria in East Africa is the largest freshwater body of water on the continent, the size of Bavaria. It is fed by tributaries from all directions. But there is only one outflow: the Nile, which flows off in the Ugandan town of Jinja and meanders from there north to the Mediterranean.

Beyond the source of the Nile in Jinja, Uganda has built three dams that generate electricity – and through which the water level can be regulated. This is why Kenya thinks Uganda is responsible if the water rises too high.

Water volumes regulated by contract

How much water can and should flow through in Jinja is actually contractually regulated: on the one hand by an agreement between the member states of the East African Community (EAC) from 2012 and on the other hand by a framework agreement for the Nile basin, which all Nile states, including Egypt , Sudan and Ethiopia. However, the implementation of this complicated agreement is still debated today.

Uganda can turn the water on and off via its dams. So much rain has fallen across the Victoria Basin region in the past two years that the water has steadily increased. Then there was a scandal in April: marshland made of water lilies the size of almost ten soccer fields broke away from the shore near Jinja and drifted like a floating island through the current towards the Nile river.

The quagmire clogged the dams there, the turbines stood still for weeks. The consequences: There were power outages in Uganda and parts of Kenya and the water level in the lake rose rapidly. Villages on the banks were flooded.

This is also the case in the large city of Kisumu in western Kenya on the lake. “We Kenyans who live in Kisumu and own houses on the lakeshore have sustained enormous damage,” said Isaac Okero, former chairman of the Kenyan Lawyers’ Association and lead plaintiff in the current proceedings.

The lawyers from Kenya are demanding compensation from the Ugandan government and the dam operating company, Eskom Uganda. They argue that Eskom Uganda did not open the dams adequately. The decision as to when and how much water drains was based solely on the electricity requirement, not on the water level and the need to prevent flooding.

Uganda’s water resources planning and regulation commissioner Callist Tindimugaya denies that Uganda is responsible for the current flooding in Kisumu: “Whatever happens in Kisumu is not related to what Uganda is doing,” he said.

Inflows or outflows decisive?

At the moment, far more water is draining off than the usual agreed 1,000 cubic meters per second, namely almost twice as much. Tindimugaya assures: “The higher the water level, the more we release.” The water level is checked daily.

However, the lawsuit touches on a fundamental question: Who has power over the water level of Lake Victoria?

Kenya’s lawyers argue that the Nile runoff is critical in Uganda. They refer to a World Bank study from 2005 when there was a drought and the sea was particularly shallow. World Bank specialist Daniel Kull came to the conclusion “that 45 percent of the great decrease in water levels in 2004 and 2005 can be traced back to drought and 55 percent to the fact that Uganda let a lot of water run off”. Conversely, floods are mainly due to the fact that Uganda does not allow enough water to run off, is the Kenyan argument.

Uganda’s water experts, however, argue that not only the Nile runoff should be considered, but also the 23 tributaries from all three countries and the enlarged basin, including Rwanda and Burundi. Because due to increased deforestation and increasing rainfall due to climate change, these tributaries would also wash more and more water into the lake. More studies should be undertaken to examine the whole system – an agreement within the EAC that has not yet been implemented.