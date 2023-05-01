Kenya | Starvation was confirmed as the cause of cult deaths in Kenya

The bodies of more than a hundred people were found in the coastal forest in Shakahola last week.

I’m starving starvation has been confirmed as the cause of suspected cult deaths in Kenya, Africa, when autopsies have started to be performed on the dead. According to the authorities, the cause of death is starvation, but some of the examined victims were said to have suffocated.

The bodies of more than a hundred people were found in the coastal forest in Shakahola last week. On Monday, the first autopsies were performed on nine children and one woman.

In addition, 39 people have been found alive in Shakahola.

The deceased are suspected to have belonged to the Good News International church, which the leader of By Paul Mackenzie Nthengen is believed to have told his parishioners that by starving oneself one can get directly to God. Cult leader Nthenge, a former taxi driver, has been arrested and is awaiting trial.

Another religious cult is also suspected of having a connection to the mass death. The leader of that church has also been arrested.