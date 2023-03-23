United States.- The singer Kenia Os continues on his tour of the United Stateswhere he has managed to fill every venue he visits and star in unforgettable moments, as happened recently with a fan.

During one of her recent concerts in the United States, the Sinaloan singer was thrown an object quite different from the one fans usually throw, such as Dr. Simi, flowers or clothing, achieving a very curious reaction in her.

While performing giving everything for his fans, Kenia Os they threw a cell phone at him to the stage, which did not go unnoticed by her, as she realized after the person who threw it was yelling for it to be returned to her.

“My cell phone!” Shouted the Kenyan fan, at which point she reacted in a very comical way, because ended up scolding him in front of everyone for his action, which was caught on video and immediately went viral.

“Love, is that why do you throw it? Right now they’re going to give it to you”, Kenya answered a bit annoyed to the fan who threw his cell phone onto the stage, possibly so that the singer could take it and take a picture or video.

As expected, all kinds of reactions broke out when the video went viralbut not entirely positive, since some pointed out that the artist reacted quite annoyed to the action of one of her admirers.