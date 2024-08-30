Kenya has confirmed its first case of monkeypox in the capital, Nairobi, in a traveler currently under quarantine, the health ministry said Friday, bringing the total number of cases in the country to three.

The patient, a 30-year-old woman, arrived in Kenya from neighbouring Uganda a week ago, Director-General of Health Patrick Amoth said in a statement.

He added that she was isolated in a hospital in Nairobi and her condition was stable.

This case is the first outbreak of the disease in Nairobi, the country’s most populous city, with a population of 4.4 million according to the latest census in 2019.

Two other patients have since recovered and been discharged from hospitals near the southwestern and eastern borders.

“17 contacts remain under close monitoring and this positive result demonstrates our effective response and management of the disease,” the Ministry of Health said.

Seven samples were tested for the virus, which is transmitted to humans from infected animals and can also be passed from person to person through close physical contact.

The virus causes fever, muscle aches, and a rash, and can be fatal.

The resurgence of the disease and the discovery of a new strain, called Clade 1b, prompted the World Health Organization to declare its highest international alert level on August 14.

The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, the African Union’s health watchdog, has declared a public health emergency over the outbreak of monkeypox on the continent.

Cases of the disease are increasing in the region, with outbreaks reported in a number of African countries, Asia and Europe.

At least 22,863 suspected cases and 622 deaths have been reported in Africa as of August 27, the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention said on Wednesday.