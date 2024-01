Tuesday, January 16, 2024, 7:36 p.m.







Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

The Kenyan Attorney General's Office yesterday ordered the prosecution of 95 members of an apocalyptic sect accused of the murder of 429 alleged parishioners, manslaughter, terrorism, radicalization, cruelty and child torture, among other crimes. Church leader Paul Mackenzie and twenty-eight others…

This content is exclusive for subscribers