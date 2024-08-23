This comes as Nairobi prepares to host a US-Africa nuclear energy summit next week. According to Kenyan media, the cost of building the 1,000-megawatt nuclear plant is estimated at 3.5 billion euros.

The station, which is scheduled to be built on the Indian Ocean coast, has raised the ire of activists and residents who are concerned about its impact on the environment.

It is noteworthy that Kenya had previously signed agreements with several countries, most notably China in 2015, to establish the first nuclear power plant in 2025. However, this project did not see the light of day.

The project aims to increase Kenya’s energy generation capacity, reduce carbon emissions and create new jobs, Mudavadi said in the statement.

He stressed that “Kenya is committed to playing a leading role in the field of clean energy, and is focusing on developing nuclear technology as part of its sustainable energy strategy.”

It is noteworthy that Kenya currently generates about 90 percent of its energy from renewable sources, most notably geothermal energy, as well as hydroelectric, solar and wind energy, and the country seeks to raise this percentage to 100 percent by 2030.