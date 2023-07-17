Kenya | More than 400 bodies have already been found in the wake of the starvation cult

The leader of the cult has been in custody since mid-April.

in Kenya 403 bodies have already been found related to the starvation cult, the authorities told the news agency AFP.

Mass graves have been found in the Shakahola forest area in the eastern part of the country. On Monday, 12 new victims were found. The deceased are suspected to have belonged to the Good News International church, which the leader of By Paul Mackenzie Nthengen is believed to have told his parishioners that by starving yourself you can get directly to Jesus.

According to the authorities, the search for possible new graves is still continuing in the area where the first victims were found on April 13. Some of those found were dead, some alive, but in poor condition and emaciated.

From autopsies, starvation appeared to be the main cause of death, but some victims were strangled or suffocated.

Cult leader Mackenzie has been in custody since mid-April. On July 3, the court extended his detention by a month for investigations.

According to state prosecutors, charges related to terrorism or genocide await the man.

Officially no charges have been brought against Mackenzie, says BBC.

Questions have been raised in Kenya about how Mackenzie, a self-proclaimed pastor, has managed to avoid the police despite his extremist past and previous court cases.