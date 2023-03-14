“Italy considers Kenya a virtuous example of democracy and a model of social and economic growth” and “a pillar of stability in this important region of the African continent”. Thus the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella, at the end of the meeting with his Kenyan counterpart William Ruto, the first appointment of his State Visit to Kenya scheduled until next Thursday.

The Head of State recalled “the decisive action” carried out “to reach an agreement in Ethiopia to overcome the dramatically serious conflict between the central government and Tigray: the Pretoria agreements are the result of this decisive contribution that Kenya brought to bring about a condition of peace and serenity”.

“We are alongside Kenya in this action of development of peace and collaboration so that the entire region can embark on a path of serenity and development, which tensions and oppositions hinder in a very serious way. There is a great concern for the tensions that exist also in the Great Lakes region as well as in the Horn of Africa and we strongly support – Mattarella reiterated – the initiatives that Kenya is developing to spread a culture of peace and social and economic development”.