Kenya | Kenya voted for a successor to the outgoing president, with the election being decided between the two front-runners

According to preliminary results, the Kenyan presidential election is in a tight battle between Deputy President William Ruto and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

of Kenya according to the preliminary results of Tuesday’s presidential election, the competition between the two main candidates is becoming tight, reports news agency Reuters.

According to Citizen Television, a private Kenyan television channel, Vice President William Ruto was getting just over 50 percent of the vote and the former prime minister Raila Odinga 48.5 percent of the vote. According to the privately owned Kenyan group Nation, Ruto would lead with 51 percent to Odinga’s 48 percent.

The winner must receive more than 50 percent of the votes.

However, the researchers who followed the counting of votes said that they noticed some errors in the calculation and reminded that the preliminary results are not official.

The official result from Kenya’s Electoral Commission IEBC is expected within days. According to the law, it has a week to confirm the results of the vote.

Kenyans vote to succeed the outgoing president For Uhuru Kenyattawho has ruled the country for two presidential terms since 2013.

According to the AFP news agency, the country hopes for a smooth change of power in a situation where dissatisfaction with political leaders has increased and inflation and drought are burdening everyday life.

The voting percentage is estimated to be around 64 percent, which would be clearly less than in the elections held in 2017, where the voting percentage was 80, reports news agency AFP. There are approximately 22 million registered voters in Kenya.

According to the Reuters news agency, a large number of young voters, especially, did not register, because trust in the political system is low.

Head of the Election Commission Wafula Chebukati has said that voter turnout will increase, however, when data is obtained from voters who were checked manually instead of using electronic identification.

There have been reports of ambiguities in many constituencies. The British channel BBC says that the presidential candidate of the minor party is not George Wajackoyah was unable to vote on Tuesday because the voter identification system was down in his constituency in Kakamega, western Kenya.

in Kenya not only the president, but also many other issues were voted on Tuesday.

Kenyans voted on Tuesday in six elections, in which, in addition to the president, senators, governors, MPs and about 1,500 county officials are elected.

The voting was mostly peaceful, with a few exceptions.

Kenyan police said they were looking for a lawmaker who shot dead a rival’s aide outside a polling station on Tuesday.

Violent clashes in the northern Kenyan town of Eldas prevented voting on Tuesday. On Wednesday, polling stations opened again in the city in a calm atmosphere, election officials said, according to Reuters.