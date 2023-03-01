Michela Boldrini, the thirty-nine-year-old tourist from Sarnico, in the province of Bergamo, who had been hospitalized for a week at the Aga Khan hospital in Mombasa, Kenya, did not make it, died following the burns sustained in the fire at the Italian resort Barracuda Inn of Watamu, which occurred last Tuesday. The woman was immediately in serious condition. She was hospitalized in intensive care, she developed complications and got worse day after day. Michela Boldrini’s mother landed a little while ago in the Kenyan city, assisted by the Italian Embassy.

The woman, a 39-year-old from Sarnico, was on holiday in Kenya with her cousin, a man originally from Valtellina, and was supposed to leave the day after the accident.

A fire that suddenly broke out inside the resort was immediately fueled by the strong wind and, in a very short time, destroyed the entire building.

Boldrini and his cousin, given the imminent departure, before fleeing wanted to try to recover the travel documents in their rooms, when the flames had not yet completely taken possession of the structure.

In a very few seconds, however, they found themselves surrounded by fire, both suffering very serious burns.

Michela Boldrini and her cousin were two of the three Italian tourists who were hospitalized in Mombasa hospital for injuries sustained by the fire that broke out in the resort. The other is a woman of Neapolitan origin.

The other Italian tourists present at the Barracuda Inn in Watamu, 180 in all, had managed to escape the flames by moving to the nearby beach.

Given the worrying physical conditions, the 39-year-old had been hospitalized from the beginning in intensive care, where her health continued to worsen every day.