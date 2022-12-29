An Italian citizen was rescued in Kenya by local security forces together with an American friend. This was specified by foreign ministry sources to Adnkronos, explaining that only one of the two women who had been taken hostage by militiamen close to al-Shabab is of Italian nationality.

The Farnesina recommends not to go to the Witu forest area, in Lamu county, where the kidnapping and subsequent firefight that led to the release of the women took place. On the other hand, there is no news relating to the timing of the Iranian citizen’s return to Italy.

Two other people were released with them in Witu forest within Lamu county.

The agents also report that in the rescue operation two lifeless bodies were also recovered, killed by al-Shabab militiamen who had disguised themselves as officers of the Kenya Defense Forces (Kdf). Wearing military uniforms, they erected an illegal checkpoint in the Witu area, as explained by the website Tuko.ke.

There was a intense firefight between the Kenyan police and al-Shabab militiamen before the two Italian citizens managed to be rescued, the local media still report, explaining that following the armed clash, the militiamen fled to the Boni forest. The Nairobi authorities have decided to increase security measures in the area in the coming days, fearing further attacks by militants and urging the population not to travel to the area.