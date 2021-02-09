The gesture is delicate but the pace is maximum in this huge rose farm in the heart of Kenya. From the harvest to the packaging to the preparation of the orders in the cold room at 3 degrees, everyone hurries under the cameras of France 2, Tuesday February 9: the flowers must arrive on time for the big day, the Valentine’s Day.

A couple of French, both agricultural engineers, is at the origin of these 28 hectares of rose bushes. They are currently at the bedside of their star flowers, red roses of course. Planted about fifty days ago, the flowers will have to open exactly on the desired date. And this is played out within a few degrees. One of the secrets is the climate: it is ideal on the highlands of Kenya, which mixes the sun of the equator and the freshness of 1,800 meters above sea level. That’s what convinced the couple to take the plunge 28 years ago.