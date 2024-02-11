Kelvin Kiptum, world record holder in the marathon, has died. His family has confirmed this. The Kenyan running prodigy was only 24 years old. Kiptum would participate in the marathon in Rotterdam on April 14, the organization announced in November with pride and great expectations. The dream duel with his compatriot Eliud Kipchoge (39) at the Olympic Games in Paris will also not happen.
Sports editorial
Latest update:
01:06
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#Kenya #shock #death #world #record #holder #Kelvin #Kiptum #supposed #run #Rotterdam #Marathon
Leave a Reply