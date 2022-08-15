It got nearly 7.18 million votes (50.49%). Many argue it was a rigged election. Clashes in the streets immediately after the proclamation

William Ruto has been announced as Kenya’s fifth president. Electoral Commission chairman Wafula Chebukati said Ruto got nearly 7.2 million votes. Vice-president of the government of the outgoing president Uhuru Kenyatta but a rival of his coalition, Ruto overcame the former opposition leader Raila Odinga with 50.49% of the preferences, supported by Kenyatta himself, who obtained 48.8%.

Odinga did not show up for the ceremony, marred by allegations of fraud by his coalition. The electoral commission itself split: 4 out of 7 members refused to accept the result.

It is chaos after four out of seven commission members objected that they could not recognize the results. “We cannot take responsibility for the result that will be announced,” Juliana Cherera, the commission’s vice president, told reporters.

After the proclamation, supporters of rival Raila Odinga took to the streets in Kisumu, his stronghold, and in Nairobi to contest the result. Police are firing tear gas to contain the protests. Odinga, 77, a veteran of the opposition supported this time by the party of outgoing president Uhuru Kenyatta, has not yet made statements on the electoral commission’s verdict but has in the past claimed that his previous attempts to run for the leadership of the country had failed due to of fraud. Odinga in particular disputes the result of the presidential elections of 2007, 2013 and 2017. The 2007 elections, judged irregular by many independent observers, unleashed a wave of ethnic violence that cost more than 1,100 deaths.

At the headquarters of the declaration, the police intervened to impose calm amidst the screams. The sudden split in the commission came minutes after the Odinga campaign manager said he could not verify the results accusing “election crimes” without providing details or evidence.

WHO IS THE NEW PRESIDENT

William Samoei Ruto, 55, is the fifth president of the Republic of Kenya. With 51.49% of the votes he overtook the rival candidate Raila Odinga, who stopped at 48.8%, after a troubled electoral round that ended with allegations of fraud and divisions within the electoral commission. Vice-president of the outgoing government in the last two legislatures, Ruto has moved to the opposition since 2018, after the pact signed by President Uhuru Kenyatta with the opposition leader, Odinga. Kenyatta decided to support his former rival in the electoral campaign but Ruto kept his position in the government.

Of humble origins, after selling chickens and peanuts on the street to pay for his studies, Ruto graduated in botany at the University of Nairobi and in 1992 joined the youth of Kanu, the ruling party of President Daniel Arap Moi, exponent of the same ethnic group, the Kalenjin. He also holds the role of Minister of the Interior. In 2002 he joined the ranks of the newly elected president Mwai Kibaki and held the position of Minister of Agriculture. Surprisingly, however, in 2007 he decided to side with the opposition and become Raila Odinga’s strategist in view of the presidential elections, seeing himself closed by Kenyatta for the role of deputy Kibaki.

It is the year of post-election violence triggered by the accusations of fraud by Odinga, which will lead to more than 1,100 deaths, according to estimates by Human Rights Watch.

The International Court will accuse him and Kenyatta of massacres and crimes against humanity. They will both be acquitted in 2014 and 2016. In the subsequent elections, in March 2013, he returns with the majority as Kenyatta’s vice president candidate. Office confirmed after the disputed 2017 elections, which were repeated by the judges after a complaint from the Odinga alliance.