“We were eating, we first heard a strong smell of burning then saw the black smoke. It was a moment to see people running away. The burnt-out Barracuda resort is right in front of us, across the street.” Giampaolo Bregante, from Sestri Levante, is in Watamu, Kenya, with his wife, and like them there are other Ligurians in the Lilly Palm resort, a few meters from the maxi fire that devastated an Italian resort a few km from Malindi, the Barracuda precisely. “We are here to spend the winter, I am retired, we will stay another 10 days – continues the Sestrese – We are at the Lilly Palm which is across the road from the Barracuda and I guarantee you that we have experienced moments of great agitation. Since all the roofs of wood and straw (makuti) it took very little for the initial trigger, probably accidental from a kitchen, to become a huge fire. Our fear was that it would spread to nearby resorts and clubs, in fact the restaurant that burned down was the one paper next to ours. Even the rumor of a dead child had spread immediately but apparently it was not true, fortunately “. It was 11.30 in the morning in Italy, 1.30 in Kenya, when the emergency started. C However, it took a long time before help was triggered.



