Tuesday, June 25, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Kenya | Five people were shot dead during protests over planned tax increases in Nairobi

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 25, 2024
in World Europe
0
Kenya | Five people were shot dead during protests over planned tax increases in Nairobi
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

The protests have been fueled by the high cost of living in the country.

of Kenya in the capital, Nairobi, at least five people were shot dead in protests sparked by planned tax increases on Tuesday, NGOs said. In addition, around 30 people were said to have been wounded.

The police clashed with the demonstrators after they rushed to the parliament building. According to NGOs, the police fired tear gas and used water cannons and rubber bullets.

In parliament, politicians discussed the controversial tax increase. The protests have been fueled by the high cost of living in the country.

The demonstrations, led mainly by young people and students, started last week.

The United States said on Tuesday it was closely monitoring the situation in Kenya and condemned all forms of violence. In addition, the United States demanded that the situation be calmed down.

#Kenya #people #shot #dead #protests #planned #tax #increases #Nairobi

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
The Ruler of Sharjah congratulates the Emir of Qatar on the anniversary of his assumption of power

The Ruler of Sharjah congratulates the Emir of Qatar on the anniversary of his assumption of power

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]