Kenya | Five people were shot dead during protests over planned tax increases in Nairobi

25.6. 20:14

of Kenya in the capital, Nairobi, at least five people were shot dead in protests sparked by planned tax increases on Tuesday, NGOs said. In addition, around 30 people were said to have been wounded.

The police clashed with the demonstrators after they rushed to the parliament building. According to NGOs, the police fired tear gas and used water cannons and rubber bullets.

In parliament, politicians discussed the controversial tax increase. The protests have been fueled by the high cost of living in the country.

The demonstrations, led mainly by young people and students, started last week.

The United States said on Tuesday it was closely monitoring the situation in Kenya and condemned all forms of violence. In addition, the United States demanded that the situation be calmed down.