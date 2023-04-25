NAIROBI. Another ten bodies exhumed this morning in the Shakaola forest in Kenya, while 29 people were hospitalized in serious conditions at Malindi hospital. The total of the dead, among the followers of the so-called “fasting sect” created by the self-styled pastor Paul Mackenzie Nthenge, now rises to 90 people. Among them, for what public opinion calls “the Shakaola massacre”, there are also three children, as reported by AFP. For now, the authorities will stop the search, because the Malindi morgue is collapsing and cannot house other bodies.

Kenya, asked followers to fast “to see Jesus”: preacher who drove at least 6,000 people to their deaths arrested April 15, 2023



The victims of Nthenge followers who give up food and drink to “be able to see Jesus”, according to the dictates of the preacher under arrest in Malindi prisons since April 14 together with 14 other believers who allegedly helped him, could still rise. In fact, the police suspect that there may still be bodies buried in the land owned by the “international church of the good news”. Investigators told AFP they found “bodies piled in shallow graves, with up to six people inside one grave, while others were abandoned on the ground, in the open.”

Authorities hope survivors can tell more about what happened. The self-styled pastor Mackenzie risks years in prison: since his arrest he has been on hunger and thirst strike, according to reports from Kenya. In the hospital, collecting the testimonies of the survivors, the Red Cross is trying to understand how many people may be missing: according to an initial finding, they would be around 200.