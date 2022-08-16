The loser of the presidential election in Kenya does not accept the result. Opposition leader Raila Odinga, who was supported by outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta, said he was considering all possible legal action.

Odinga (77) lost the ballot box last week narrowly to Vice President William Ruto with 50.5 to 48.9 percent of the vote, it turned out yesterday. The loser called the result “null and void” and warned of a long crisis for democracy. It was Odinga’s fifth attempt to become president. At the same time, he called on his supporters to remain calm and ‘not to take the law into their own hands’.

Earlier, four of the seven members of the electoral commission had called the final stage of the vote counting opaque and distanced themselves from the result. Winner Ruto promised to work with ‘all leaders’. He said there are “no losers,” in an effort to ease tensions. See also Rayan's rescue brings out the best in Morocco

Violent protests have already erupted in Odinga’s stronghold of Kisumu and parts of the capital Nairobi.

Opposition leader Raila Odinga. © ANP / EPA



Watch our news videos in the playlist below: