Thousands of protesters stormed parliament buildings in Nairobi, Kenyaafter the news of theapproval of the financial law. According to what was broadcast on national television and reported by the site Kenyansthere would be gunshots outside parliament and there would have been deaths among the demonstrators. The number is not yet clear, the media is talking about at least 3 people killed. Some opposition MPs reportedly joined the protesters.
