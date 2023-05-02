Kenya Cult | Trials of pastors suspected of starving their followers to death begin

Two Kenyan pastors are suspected of causing the death of at least 109 people.

At least The Kenyan pastors suspected of causing 109 people to starve to death will appear in court on Tuesday, reports news agency AFP.

The dead found in Shakahola village are suspected to have belonged to the Good News International church. Its leader By Paul Mackenzie Nthengen is believed to have told his parishioners that by starving oneself one can get directly to God.

Mackenzie Nthenge’s case will be heard in the coastal city of Malindi on Tuesday. According to court documents seen by AFP, he is facing charges of, among other things, murder, kidnapping and cruelty to children.

The deaths are also called the “Shakahola Forest Massacre”. The bodies of more than a hundred people have been found in the coastal forest in Shakahola, and in the first autopsies, the cause of death has been confirmed to be starvation. Some of the victims were also suffocated.

Second the pastor was arrested on thursday last week and will appear in court in mombasa. Ezekiel Odero is a wealthy and well-known televangelist, i.e. a priest who preaches in the media. He also ran a church called New Life Prayer Center and Church.

Odero’s list of charges is long. He is accused of murder, assisted suicide, kidnapping, radicalization, crimes against humanity, cruelty to children, fraud and money laundering.

The pastors have a common background in various investment destinations. One of these is a television station through which the men transmitted “radicalizing messages” to their followers, according to court documents.