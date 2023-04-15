Kenya | Cult members starved themselves to ‘meet Jesus’, police seek leader

It is suspected that even more victims of the cult will be revealed.

Police is looking for the leader of the cult in Kenya after finding four dead cult members, reports news agency AFP.

The dead are believed to have starved themselves on the orders of the cult leader. The leader had assured them that they would get to meet Jesus by starving themselves. 11 members of the cult were found in the forest near the town of Malindi. They were taken to the hospital.

According to a police report seen by AFP, there are suspected to be more deaths. The local police had received a tip about “citizens who are starving themselves to death to meet Jesus after being brainwashed by the suspect.”

Suspect the leader of the cult is the pastor of a church called Good News International. According to local media, the leader was arrested in March, when two parents belonging to the cult were suspected of bludgeoning a child to death.

However, the suspect was released after paying bail. The police are now looking for him again.

The identities of the four dead are not yet known. Of those taken to the hospital, seven were men and four were women. The health condition of three is critical. According to the police report, the members are between the ages of 17 and 49.

In the forestwhere the members were found, is suspected to possibly be a mass grave of cult members who had already died.

“The investigative team was unable to find a mass grave due to the large area and the aggressive behavior of the forest inhabitants,” the police report says.