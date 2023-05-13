Kenya Cult Deaths | More dead found, victims already over 200

Most of the dead are children.

East Africa In the ongoing investigation of a religious cult in Kenya, more than 200 bodies have already been found, authorities say. On Saturday, researchers dug up more than 20 more bodies from the coastal forest.

Sect preacher Paul Nthenge Mackenzie is accused in the trial, because it is believed that he told his parishioners that by pissing himself you can get straight of Jesus with. However, some victims are estimated to have died violently.

According to the authorities, 26 people have been arrested in the investigation related to the deaths.

According to a document previously filed in court by the police, some bodies are missing organs. Also under investigation is the theory that the cult sold human organs in a well-coordinated operation.