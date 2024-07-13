Kenyan police combed a rubbish dump in a slum south of the capital, Nairobi, Saturday, a day after mutilated bodies were found there.

Kenya’s Independent Police Oversight Authority has announced an investigation into the case.

The body, which was formed by parliament in 2011 to provide civilian oversight of the police institution, seeks to uncover the circumstances of the kidnapping and arrest of protesters who went missing following recent demonstrations.

This comes a day after Nairobi police found “six badly mutilated bodies, all of them women, in varying degrees of decomposition” in the Mukuru slum in the south of the capital.

For its part, the oversight body referred to the remains of at least nine people, seven women and two men.

The source added, “The bodies were wrapped in bags and tied with nylon ropes, and they showed signs of torture and were clearly disfigured.”

“While police investigations continue, the Independent Police Oversight Authority is conducting initial independent investigations to determine who was involved in these deaths,” the authority said.

Since the protests erupted on June 18, over a large tax increase, before turning violent, they have left 39 people dead.

The Kenyan presidency announced yesterday, Friday, that the Kenyan police chief had submitted his resignation.