A boat for sea excursions with about 40 people on board, including Italian tourists, as well as many Kenyans, capsized in the high seas this morning off one of the best known beaches in Kenya, the tourist resort of Watamu. At least according to the testimonies collected by an unknown number of Kenyans drowned while the Italians managed to reach the shore on other boats. Six Italian tourists have not yet returned but should be on board another tourist boat.