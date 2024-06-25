Kenya, attack on Parliament after the financial reform. Obama’s sister intoxicated

New scenes of chaos in Kenya where the protesters tried to attack Parliament while lawmakers inside approved a measure to increase taxes. The police reacted and they would at least be there 5 demonstrators killedAccording to Reuters, dozens more were injured. The police managed to disperse the crowd by opening fire after having failed with water cannons and tear gas.

During the clashes the police carried out a unknown number of arrests and they also fired ammunition. Kenyan journalist Collins Olunga of the French news agency AFP was shot and hospitalized, where he confirmed he was “stable” after publishing photos of himself with blood on his trousers.

Among the protesters was activist, sociologist and journalist Rita Auma Obama, stepsister of the former president of the United States Barack Obama, who was gassed by security forces. “I can’t see anymore, they shot me with tear gas,” Obama denounced in a live interview with the US broadcaster CNN.