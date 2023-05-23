The history within the show of the singer and influencer Kenia Os goes back to a beginning in social networks. Before dedicating herself fully to the music industry, the native of Mazatlán, Sinaloa was dedicated to being a content creator for platforms such as YouTube, Instagram and even TikTok.

Through this means, more and more people became part of his fandom. Millions are the loyal followers of Kenya Os, who have promoted her career and have supported her in every project she has undertaken. It is for all this that a recent statement with which the interpreter would be belittling or doing less to his followers?

It turns out that it was precisely through the Instagram wall itself that the singer of Toketeo and The invitation where he spread a series of photographs of his trip in a private plane. But the private trip hired exclusively for Kenya was not what aroused outrage among his followers, but the photo caption that accompanied the five snapshots.

You have to have more money than followers“Kenia Os wrote, which sparked divided reactions among Internet users, noting the indignation and anger among some.

Kenia Os generates anger among followers with a statement that would make his fans less / Photo: Instagram @keniaos.

Several users took the statement literally and they claimed to the ex of Gera MX to do less or belittle his followers and put them below money or material.

Because of the followers you have money”, “Do you care more about money? Thank goodness and he loves us, let’s not follow him then, so that he has more money”, “And who is Kenya Os? Because neither money nor followers ?, “Hahaha, her fans don’t care,” she says, “But when you were a youtuber you didn’t think that?, “Obviously leaving the fandom poor”, “humble my love”, “Do they follow her?” , be original”, “Remember that you didn’t eat a bagel before”, are some of the comments that are read from Internet users upset with the statement.

Kenyan followers complain to you for belittling or making them less / Photo: Instagram @keniaos.

In this regard, other fans have tried to attribute explanations to the comment that would literally seem like a kind of act of lack of appreciation for the followers or loss of humility. Those who have tried to defend the publication say that it would be a fragment of a song, others that it is an analogy to the fact that Kenia Os has many followers means that it has more money.

At the end of all, the statement has been quite controversial and divided opinions among some who consider that the Sinaloan singer could be losing ground, against those who defend her, arguing that it is her sample of success based on her fans. Despite everything, the publication continues to accumulate likes and comments with divided reactions.

